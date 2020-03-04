BBB: Scammers taking advantage of Coronavirus fears to steal personal information

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau is warning you that scammers are trying to get your personal information by promoting a fake Coronavirus cure or vaccine.

The BBB says scammers are promoting fake prevention measures on social media, in emails and on websites. The posts will say there are convincing testimonials about the cure, or that the U.S. government has discovered a vaccine but is keeping it a secret unless you give out personal information.

This is a scam. No cure is available and there isn’t a vaccine. In fact, the CDC says a vaccine won’t be available for about a year. Do not give up credit card information or any other personal information.

The BBB reminds you that with any posts like this you should do your research to see if it’s true, be wary of any personal testimonials that claim a miraculous cure, and check with your doctor before paying.

