BBB warning about future vaccine passport scams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vaccine passports are on the way, and with them, the Better Business Bureau said to expect scams.

BBB said a vaccine passport is a digital record of someone’s COVID-19 vaccination status, and will likely be a QR code on your phone that will be scanned to enter an event or flight. They said a group of companies is working on an app in the U.S., but they are already in use in some places.

When the app is developed, here are some red flags to watch for from potential scammers:

If a vaccine passport app claims to be from the U.S. federal government you should be skeptical because they currently have no plans to create one. The same thing goes for emails, calls and text messages claiming to be from the government.

Check-in directly with a flight or event because they may require proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccine beforehand.

If you revive an invitation to download a COVID-19 passport app, research it before you enter your personal information. Make sure to also double-check the link URL to make sure the destination is really what it claims to be.

Don’t post your vaccine card on social media.

You can find more information a about this and other coronavirus related scam’s online here.