Beth Sholom battling over 25 cases of COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Long term care facility Beth Sholom said they are experiencing difficult days. The Henrico County facility has over 25 patients and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility said that when they only had one case, they isolated the patient at their Healthcare Center to avoid the spread. Beth Sholom’s first case was reported on March 26.

“But as the days progressed, the highly contagious virus found a way to infect more of our residents,” the facility said in a statement Tuesday.

Beth Sholom said they were trying to keep all confirmed cases on one single floor but that is no longer possible. The facility is now dealing with confirmed COVID-19 patients within all units of the Healthcare Center.

“Today Beth Sholom serves as a microcosm for the state of Virginia which continues to see an increase in the number of cases. While there are signs that we may be getting closer to a peak, only time will tell. What we do know is that we have more difficult days ahead and we ask for your support as we battle this relentless virus,” Beth Sholom said.

All the residents are being treated at the Healthcare Center. The facility is working with the Henrico Health Department to prevent the virus from spreading even futher.

“I think it’s important you know that not everyone is affected by the coronavirus in the same fashion,” Beth Sholom said. “In fact, in Virginia, the vast majority of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are doing just fine.”

Families of residents can stay up to date with what is going on at the facility by checking their phone line 804-421-5141 or visiting the website for updates.