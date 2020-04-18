Beth Sholom Senior Living in Henrico has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials at Beth Sholom Senior Living have announced 38 residents in its Healthcare Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They said all residents in the center will remain in isolation in their respective rooms, and there are no cases in any of the other buildings. The care facility would not say if any of the residents had died.

Beth Sholom does not share information regarding the death of any of our residents. Unfortunately, senior living facilities all across the country experience the loss of life on a regular basis. Many of our residents are in fragile health before arriving at our facilities, especially our nursing home. We do not share those details to the general public and we are not going to start now. While it is important for our families to know about the number of COVID-19 cases in our facility, we see the loss of life as a sacred and family matter that is private. Regulations do require that we report that information to the appropriate authorities. Anyone who would like more information regarding the number of COVID-19 related fatalities can visit the Virginia Department of Health website. Morris S. Funk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beth Sholom

