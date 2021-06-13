Bon Secours shares tips that could lessen COVID-19 vaccine side effects

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours Southside Regional Medical Center is offering tips to help avoid or lessen side effects for those planning to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials said that, in general, good hydration and eating mostly whole foods and fewer processed foods will support a strong immune system.
The day before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine:
- Don’t go on an empty stomach
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Avoid alcohol
- Eat whole foods vs. processed foods
After getting vaccinated:
- Stay well hydrated
- Stock up on easy-to-digest foods in case of nausea
- Continue to avoid alcohol
“Your body is building up an immune response,” Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) Nurse Manager Amy Popovich said back in April. “Your antibodies are preparing. They’re preparing that response to be able to fight off any [COVID-19] exposure.”