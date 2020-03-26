Bon Secours suspends COVID-19 patient’s bills related to testing and treatment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours is suspending all bills and statements for COVID-19 patients in order to remove “any financial barriers to accessing care and treatment.”

According to an email from a Bon Secours Mercy Health spokeswoman, the hospital will still bill insurance companies but plans to hold patient statements until additional details are finalized. The full statement can be read below:

As part of our ongoing effort to help our patients and communities manage the impact of COVID-19, Bon Secours has suspended all COVID-19 related patient statements and billing. This removes any financial barriers to accessing care and treatment, which is part of our ongoing commitment to care for all people in need, with high-quality care, regardless of their ability to pay. In addition, if a patient receives treatment related to COVID-19, no upfront payments will be required at the time of service. Bon Secours will bill insurance but will suspend patient statements until we finalize details with insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal governments.” Jenna Green, Bon Secours Mercy Health spokeswoman

