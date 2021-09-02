Bon Secours to require Richmond area employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours announced Thursday that plans are in place to require all Richmond area associates and providers to be vaccinated. The health care system said this decision was made based on the belief that the vaccine benefits outweigh any possible risks.

Bon Secours stated in a release that a deadline for employees to provide proof of vaccination has not been set yet but it will probably sometime this fall.

The decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The health system also cited the surge in Delta variant cases as a reason to take more action against the virus.

The release states, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread through our communities, our priority is to protect our associates, providers, patients and their families, loved ones and our community.”