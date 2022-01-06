Booster shots now available for children and teens at Chesterfield clinic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Health District’s Rockwood Vaccination Clinic is now offering Pfizer booster shots for younger teens and third doses for immunocompromised elementary school-age kids.

All fully vaccinated kids ages 12 to 15 can now get their booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine five months after their second dose. Kids aged 5 to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised can get a third shot of the vaccine 28 days after their second.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get their vaccine.

The vaccination clinic also offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for adults.

The clinic is located in Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian. Vaccines are offered Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each week.

To make an appointment visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).