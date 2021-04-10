Breastfeeding and the COVID-19 vaccine: What are the effects?

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, N.Y. Roughly half the country has opened up vaccine eligibility beyond initial restrictions, vastly expanding the ability for most Americans to get a shot in the arm despite their age or any pre-existing medical conditions. But inside prisons, it’s a different story — prisoners, not free to seek out vaccines, still on the whole lack access. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands, women who are breastfeeding may have questions about the impacts the shot will have on their bodies and their babies. Pediatrician and medical director of the mother infant unit at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough spoke with 8News about whether breastfeeding women should be vaccinated, even if they’ve already had coronavirus.

Can the vaccine impact a women’s supply of breast milk? Are there symptoms a baby might feel after a breastfeeding mother gets the vaccine? Watch the full interview with Dr. Kimbrough for the answers.