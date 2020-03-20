California governor issues statewide order for people to stay at home amid virus outbreak

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California Department of Public Health on February 27, 2020 in Sacramento, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined State health officials to an update to the public about the state’s response to the Coronavirus known as COVID-19 a day after a possible first case of person-to-person transmission was reported in Northern California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that all of California should stay at home as much as possible to combat the spread of the coronavirus, minutes after a similar directive was issued for Los Angeles County.

“We’re not victims of circumstance. We can make decisions to meet moments, and this is a moment we need to make tough decisions,” Newsom said. “This is a moment where we need some straight talk, and we need to tell people the truth.”

The governor said everyone in the state would have to adjust their daily activities and way of life to help blunt the sharp increase in coronavirus cases the state has seen this week.

Some 21.3 million Californians already live in jurisdictions with similar orders, Newsom said.

Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James agreed with the move on social media Thursday night.

“Stay At Home” Bill act in place tonight at 11:59pm. Very smart move Mayor! #CoronavirusPandemic — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 20, 2020

