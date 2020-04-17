Can vitamin C fight coronavirus? Central VA begins treatment study on hospitalized veterans with COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Doctors at the Central Virginia Veterans Affairs Health Care System started treating hospitalized veterans with high-doses of vitamin C this week.

The study tests high dose infusions of vitamin C through an IV over the course of four days, the VA said in a press release Friday afternoon. The goal is to minimize the impact of coronavirus on the lung tissue, where the virus is reportedly doing the most damage.

“By giving this vitamin C infusion as soon as a patient requires oxygen, we hope to

demonstrate this approach is safe, well-tolerated, and will reduce the number of ICU

beds and ventilators needed,” Dr. Brian Davis said.

Davis and his team developed the study based on the research of Dr. Alpha Fowler at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome and systemic infection receiving high

dose infusion of vitamin C had less severe organ dysfunction, spent less time on the

ventilator and decreased stay in the intensive care unit,” Davis said. “Importantly, this

resulted in improved survival.”

If you’d like more information about the study or Dr. Davis, reach out to VHARICPublicAffairs@va.gov