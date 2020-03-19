Cancer patient in quarantine says she was initially rejected care by VCU Massey Cancer Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond native in self-isolation is in need of cancer treatment but tells 8News she was in limbo as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reilly Starr is a metastatic breast cancer (also known as a stage IV) patient. She told 8News in a Skype interview Wednesday that she needs cancer treatment every three weeks in order to survive. As a result of her weakened immune system, she says the coronavirus is not only worrisome, it’s dangerous.

Living in New York, Starr decided to leave Manhattan and transfer as a new patient to VCU Massey Cancer Center as a precautionary measure amid the virus outbreak. She told 8News she was originally rejected, however, since she was coming from a high-risk COVID-19 area.

“I don’t want to make Massey out to be a hospital that’s not supportive,” Starr said. “They’re just one example of a hospital that’s having to respond to a crisis that none of us have been through before.”

8News looked deeper into the situation.

We contacted the VCU Massey Cancer Center and they say “they do not turn away high-risk patients” and the situation was simply “a misunderstanding.” The university’s full statement read as followed:

VCU Massey Cancer Center and VCU Health do not turn away high-risk patients — that would be contrary to our mission and does not reflect the quality and compassionate care we are committed to providing our patients. In fact, we step forward in difficult times like this. VCU Health opened a SARS unit in 2002 and a Unique Pathogens Unit for Ebola. This was a misunderstanding, and we have been in touch with the patient to clear it up, which she acknowledged on her social media post. Due to patient privacy, we cannot comment any further about her case. Statement from VCU Massey Cancer Center & VCU Health

In response, Reilly updated her Facebook post to say: “An apology was extended and treatment will be provided upon quarantining herself for two weeks.”

“I disagree with having to self-quarantine for the sake of treatment, but I think that healthcare workers are in a position to treat me,” she told 8News. “I not only have been self-quarantining myself, but I need treatment to keep me alive. I don’t think that there’s really any excuse not to have to accommodate any patient like myself.”

Reilly told 8News she is sympathetic to the situation, as it shows the struggle hospitals across the country continue to face as the coronavirus spreads.

“I understand that this is new for all of us,” she said. “We’re all scared.”

For anyone else who has concerns about patient care during the coronavirus outbreak, VCU offered the following statement:

Our policy is to serve everyone. For patients from high-risk areas, we take extra precautions in case they have been exposed so we can contain the spread of infection and protect our patients, team members and community. In a pandemic, we limit elective procedures and care that is not critical or time-sensitive to ensure capacity for sick patients who need hospitalization and medically necessary care.” Statement from VCU Massey Cancer Center

