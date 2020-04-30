Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center reports 50th COVID-19 death

This Friday, March 27, 2020, photo shows the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Richmond, Va. The Center is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officials at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County today reported the facility’s 50th corornavirus-related death. The resident died yesterday in a hospital.

Canterbury officials also reported that 51 patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.

A cluster of COVID-19 deaths and infections have been reported at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center since the outbreak began.

More than 100 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus, making Canterbury one of the worst clusters of cases in the United States.

Recent reports obtained by 8News state that Canterbury is certified as a 190-bed facility. As of Apr. 14, 109 residents lived at the facility. Of those 109 residents:

76 had tested positive for COVID-19 (69.7 percent):

28 tested negative (25.7 percent);

five had recovered (4.6 percent).

The facility has not recently released information regarding staff member who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest information from the Virginia Department of Health states that there have been a total of 100 COVID-19 deaths in Henrico County where Canterbury is located.

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is located at 1776 Cambridge Dr., Richmond, VA 23238. The facility is a member of Marquis Health Services, headquartered in Brick Township, NJ.