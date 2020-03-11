Capital One asks employees to work from home due to coronavirus pandemic

The Virginia-based bank urged thousands of employees to work from home if they can and also implemented measures for associates who cannot.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Capital One, a Virginia-based bank and one of the top credit-card issuers in the country, joined the growing list of companies asking their employees to work from home amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Rich Fairbank, the bank’s founder and CEO, sent a message to all Capital One associates on Wednesday about the preventive measures the company plans on implementing.

“While to date we have no known cases of coronavirus among our associates, we are taking further steps to encourage and enable social distancing. Social distancing is a public-health measure that seeks more physical separation between individuals and discourages large gatherings,” Fairbank’s email said.

Capital One announced two steps that will go into effect on Thursday:

For Capital One associates and contractors who are in roles that can be performed remotely, effective tomorrow and until further notice, we are encouraging you to work from home. We understand that this may be a disruptive decision, but we believe that it is in the best interests of our associates and our communities. And it will create more space and distance for those who still need to come into work.

For Capital One associates whose work must be performed at a Capital One location, we are implementing additional precautions wherever possible to improve social distancing and reduce density in all of our people centers and retail locations. Many of you in this group are in customer-facing roles. This is a Mission moment, and I thank you for being there to solve customers’ problems and help them weather this storm.

“It reduces the chains of potential transmission and thereby slows the spread of the virus. This matters because it directly reduces the risk of transmission for our associates, and because it helps reduce the strain on local health systems,” the message continued.

