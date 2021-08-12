Catholic Diocese of Richmond updates mask guidance

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has updated its health protocols to coincide with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam that were handed down at the end of July. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has updated its health protocols to coincide with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam that were handed down at the end of July.

According to the most recent diocesan guidance, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks. However, masks should be worn in indoor public settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission of COVID-19.

“Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals, to include ages 5 and older, should wear masks in indoor public settings,” the announcement said. “Any person not wearing a mask shall not be required to produce documentation that they are vaccinated or that they have an underlying medical condition.”

Within the diocese, public indoor settings include public Mass.

This is a shift from the July 28 COVID-19 guidance issued by the diocese, which stated that fully vaccinated individuals did not need to wear a mask in any setting and “no one should supply proof or inquire into the vaccination status of a parishioner.”

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond told 8News that parishes will have updated signs to note this change in health protocols, and that singing will continue.