CDC advisory committee will meet today to discuss Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to meet this afternoon to discuss the pause on the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday, leaders recommended pausing the single-dose shot while they investigate reports of unusual blood clots. Each one occurred in women within six to 13 days after being vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson shot.

Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said the Commonwealth would follow suit and pause use of the vaccine until the investigation is over.

In a statement, Johnson and Johnson says it was aware of the reports of blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established.

The CDC is also looking into the death of a woman from Virginia to see if it’s linked to the vaccine. The 45-year-old woman got the vaccine on March 6 and later died on March 18.

The virtual emergency meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.