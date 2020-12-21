CDC committee says people over 75, certain front-line workers should be next in line to get COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – We’re getting a glimpse as to who could be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the newly approved Moderna vaccine began rolling out over the weekend.
In a 13-1 vote Sunday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended that people 75 and older and essential workers like teachers, grocery store workers, firefighters and police should be next in line to get the COVID-19 shot. Also included are those working in food, agricultural and manufacturing sectors, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service employees, and public transit workers.
Officials say these certain front-line workers are considered high risk as their jobs require them to be in regular contact with others.
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech is already being distributed, and the Moderna vaccine began shipping Sunday.
The panel also voted who should be next in line after the first group should be younger patients with high-risk medical conditions and another tier of essential workers.
The panel’s recommendation now heads to the CDC director for approval, though each state will ultimately decide who should be next in line.
A direct timeline of when these groups would be vaccinated is unclear. Officials expect doses to be limited for several months but project by February, 100 million people are expected to start getting the shot.
Both the Pfizer Inc. and Moderna vaccine require two doses several weeks apart. Virginia is expected to receive about 146,000 Moderna doses this week.
