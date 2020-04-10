CDC extends ‘No Sail Order’ for cruise ships during COVID-19 pandemic

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess is anchored at the Yokohama Port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The cruise ship will begin letting passengers off the boat on Wednesday after it’s been in quarantined for 14 days. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

(WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday the extension of a ‘No Sail Order’ for all cruise ships.

The ‘No Sail Order’ reinforces the action set in place by President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, the statement read.

The cruise line industry announced a voluntary suspension of most ship operations from U.S. ports on March 13. The following day, the CDC announced the ‘No Sail Order’ order to all cruise ships that had not suspended operations.

“We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield. “The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”

According to the release, at least 10 cruise ships reported crews or passengers that have tested positive for COVID-19 or exhibited symptoms related to the disease in recent weeks.

The CDC believes the order “will help prevent, mitigate, and respond to the spread of COVID-19,” by:

Monitoring of passengers and crew medical screenings;

Training crew on COVID-19 prevention;

Managing and responding to an outbreak on board; and

Submitting a plan to USCG and CDC for review

