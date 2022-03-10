RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 98% of the U.S. population is in a location currently at a low or medium COVID-19 community transmission level.

According to the CDC website, the new “Community Level” tool will be able to help communities decide what prevention steps they should take based on the latest data.

Virginia community transmission levels currently show a majority mix of low and medium, with a few scattered high counties in central Virginia and towards the western tail.

The levels, low, medium, or high, are designated by the colors green, yellow, or red.

The CDC said that the levels are determined based on hospital bed usage, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID cases per area.