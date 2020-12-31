CDC offers alternate ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2020, but health experts warn when you ring in the new year, you still need to have COVID-19 in mind.

The agency has released new guidelines on how you can celebrate and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Experts say the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or virtually with friends and family.

If you do choose to celebrate with people outside your household, be sure to wear a mask, stay at least six feet apart and consider opening windows and doors to help with air flow.

Though some may be disappointed to miss out on big parties, the CDC says you don’t have to cancel all the fun. Here are some alternatives:

Attend a virtual concert or performance

Plan a virtual countdown to midnight with friends

Enjoy a virtual dinner with family and friends

Plan a New Year’s party for the people you live with

Watch a livestreamed firework display or other New Year’s events (like the Times Square New Year’s Even ball drop) from your home

Set new year resolutions

Pick up a meal from a local restaurant to share with the people in your household

Under Governor Northam’s executive order, Virginia is still under a modified stay-at-home order from midnight to 5 a.m., and restaurants are to cut off alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

