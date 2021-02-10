CDC: Once fully vaccinated you do not have to quarantine for a COVID-19 exposure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines regarding COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. They are now saying that anyone who has been fully vaccinated and meets certain criteria will not have to quarantine following an exposure to COVID-19.

If a person has been full vaccinated for more than two weeks, is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19 and it has been less than three months since their final vaccine dose then they will not need to undergo any quarantine periods.

The new guidance is similar to criteria set for people who have had COVID-19. Previously infected people are not advised to retest for the virus within three months of contracting the virus.

It is still unknown whether or not a vaccinated person can transmit the virus but the CDC says the vaccines are effective at preventing someone from having a symptomatic case of the virus. This lowers concerns regarding spread because transmission is most common in symptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases.

The CDC also says there are benefits to not having to take an unneeded quarantine that could outweigh potential risks of spreading the virus. There could benefits to the individual as well as to public health because resources such as testing will remain freed up for those most at risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Despite having the vaccine, fully inoculated people should still watch for virus symptoms for two weeks after they’ve been exposed.

As the CDC learns more about the vaccines, guidelines such as the three month time-period in which a person does not have to quarantine will be updated.