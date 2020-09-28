CDC ranks Thanksgiving actives by COVID-19 risk: No gatherings with out of town relatives or Black Friday shopping

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When many people envision thanksgiving they think of large family dinners with extended family followed by Black Friday shopping sprees.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic still at large, the Center for Disease Control is recommending people alter their Thanksgiving celebrations this year with safety in mind. This includes smaller gatherings and not traveling for the holiday.

“Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together,” the CDC said on its website. “Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.”

The CDC has ranked actives into three categories– lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk. For example, with lower risk activities you have a decreased risk of catching COVID-19, and with higher risk activates you have a serious chance of catching the virus.

Here’s how the CDC ranks each Thanksgiving tradition:

Lower risk activities

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities