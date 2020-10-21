CDC report finds COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly 300,000 more deaths than expected

FILE – In this Wednesday April 8, 2020 file photo, a rabbi, background, finishes a prayer during a burial service as gravediggers prepare a plot for the next burial at a cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York. According to data released in late April, the U.S. has seen at least 66,000 more deaths than usual so far this year, according to government data, and the new coronavirus accounts for much — but not all — of the increase. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nearly 300,000 more Americans have died than expected this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Federal researchers write in the report that the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., currently at 221,052 according to John Hopkins University, could underestimate the pandemic’s impact on mortality in the country.

The CDC’s tally has the estimated number of deaths that were in excess of a typical year, known as excess deaths. The analysis found nearly 300,000 excess deaths, two-thirds from the virus and 100,947 indirectly attributed to the pandemic, from Jan. 26 to Oct. 3.

“Overall, an estimated 299,028 excess deaths have occurred in the United States from late January through October 3, 2020, with two thirds of these attributed to COVID-19,” the CDC report states. “The largest percentage increases were seen among adults aged 25–44 years and among Hispanic or Latino (Hispanic) persons.”

The study found that deaths were 53.6 percent above the average for Latinos, 32.9 percent above the average for Black Americans and 36.6 percent above for Asian-Americans.

A similar study from researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University found that deaths have increased by 20 percent nationwide since March. The report, which was published earlier this month, showed that for every two deaths caused by the virus, one additional death can be attributed “as a result of the pandemic.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.