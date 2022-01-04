CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their recommendation for when people can receive a booster shot — shortening the interval from six months to five months for people who have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, CDC is also recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised five-to-11-year-olds receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their Pfizer primary series.

People who received the J&J vaccine are still recommended at 2 months for a booster and Moderna remains at 6 months.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19.”