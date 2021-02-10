CDC study finds double masking or using a tight mask more effective at preventing COVID spread

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The CDC released a study on Wednesday examining the use of two masks or the tightening of a single mask to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The findings suggest that “knotting the ear loops of a medical procedure mask where they attach to the mask’s edges and then tucking in and flattening the extra material close to the face” can be 95% effective at reducing the spread of COVID-19 between two people. That percentage is dependent on both the person infected with COVID-19 and potential receiver of the virus wearing the knotted and tucked masks.

When only the COVID-19 spreader or receiver is wearing the tied mask over a 15 minute time period, spread of the virus is still limited by over 80%.

One experiment contributing to the study found that, medical masks worn without the tied and tucked sides blocked up to 42% of particles from a cough and cloth masks blocked up to 44.3% of cough particles. When the two masks were layered, with the cloth mask covering the medical procedure mask over 90% of cough particles were blocked.

According to the CDC, the better fit to the face — similar to the shape of a respirator — blocks aerosols from escaping out the edges of the mask. The tighter fit can help reduce virus transmission and can be achieved through either tightening a single mask or adding an extra layer.

The CDC study acknowledges that tying a mask or double layering may not be ideal for everyone. They say that double masking may impact breathing or peripheral vision for some wearers.

While tying and tucking mask strings may make the mask too small for someone people with larger faces.

Other options that the study found to be more effective were the use of a mask fitter or wearing a fitted fabric sleeve over the mask to keep it closer to the wearer’s face.

Mask use, double layered or not, is recommended by the CDC to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 as well as social distancing, avoiding crowds, refraining from congregating in poorly ventilated spaces and washing your hands.

The entire study can be read here: “Maximizing Fit for Cloth and Medical Procedure Masks to Improve Performance and Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Transmission and Exposure, 2021”