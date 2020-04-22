Cedarfield reports its second COVID-19 case

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Cedarfield, a retirement and senior living community, announced it has a second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The community said the Henrico Health Department informed them of the positive test results yesterday and the resident is currently hospitalized.

While no other residents are showing symptoms, Clearfield said they are working with the Health Department to identify other residents and staff members who may have been exposed to the virus.

They said all residents are currently being confined to their living quarters, visiting restrictions will remain in place, all dinging areas will stay closed an all group programs will be canceled. They said these policies will remain in place “for the foreseeable future.”

