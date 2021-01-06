Central Virginia veterans receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans.

According to a Wednesday release, these vaccines are given to veterans by appointment only.

CVHCS officials say they will reach out to veterans to schedule an appointment.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reports it has administered initial COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 14,000 veterans at high risk of contracting the infection, as well as more than 132,000 health care employees, as of Jan. 4.

The VA reportedly started vaccination efforts at 37 initial VA medical centers following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Dec. 11 decision to issue an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The VA says those centers were selected based on several factors, including having the capacity to store the vaccine at extremely cold temperatures and the ability to offer vaccination on a larger scale.

“This is a massive undertaking that is happening at rapid pace,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “This week, the initial 37 sites that received the first limited Pfizer-BioNTech allocations are beginning to administer the second dose.”

According to a release, the VA’s ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.