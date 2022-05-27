RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Counties and cities across Central Virginia have entered a high COVID-19 Community Level as cases surge in the commonwealth and the nation.

“For any folks who have taken a break from indoor mask wearing during times of low and medium COVID-19 levels, now is the time to break out those masks from the drawer and make sure to stay diligent about wearing it in indoor places,” said Dr. Viray, Acting Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health District (RHHD).

This map shows the COVID-19 Community Level in counties across Virginia. (Map courtesy of the CDC)

In addition to the Richmond and Henrico, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover and New Kent have also been moved to a high community level. That means the CDC once again recommends masking in all indoor public spaces, including school buildings.

“The public is encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations and booster shots, as well as test for the virus should any symptoms appear,” said Dr. Alex Samuel, Director of the Chesterfield Health District.

Case data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that statewide, cases are once again increasing rapidly. The slight flattening at the end of the chart represents cases from the last week, which may not have been reported yet. (Chart courtesy of VDH)

RHHD is also recommending residents keep at-home COVID tests on hand in case they’re exposed or become ill. Tests can be ordered online for free.

RHHD is also offering free at-home tests at several libraries in the area, including Broad Rock, East End, Ginter Park, Main Library, and North Ave.