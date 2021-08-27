CEO of St. Jude Children’s Hospital urges Tennessee governor to rethink mask exemptions: ‘Look at the scientific data’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – The spread of the delta variant of COVID prompted the leader of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to speak up Thursday.

Dr. James Downing, President and CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, said in a letter to Tennessee’s governor that the debate over wearing masks is not a political issue — it’s about protecting people in a pandemic.

“The science is absolutely clear,” Downing said in a video interview with WREG. “Masks help to decrease the risk of being infected by the virus, and they decrease the risk of an infected individual spreading this virus.”

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee recently issued an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of mask mandates in schools. Thousands of parents in Shelby County — the largest county in the state, and the location of St. Jude hospital — have already done just that.

But Downing says it’s a bad idea that will hurt the community, and he’s told the governor so, asking Lee to rescind that order.

There are more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee and less than 40% of the state is vaccinated, Downing noted. He also said St. Jude patients wear masks because of their decreased immune system.

“We need to pay attention to the truth that is out there and come together as a community,” Downing said.

Downing’s letter to Gov. Lee can be read below, in full.