Chester couple stranded on Grand Princess cruise with infected coronavirus passengers

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Chester woman whose parents are onboard a cruise ship with 21 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 said they’re in need of medical attention.

Meghan McClelland said her elderly parents are in need of attention for different medical needs while they are traveling on the Grand Princess — off of the coast of California. She said her mother, Judy, has stage four terminal breast cancer and is diabetic. She also said her father, David, is diabetic.

McClelland said her parents have not been given information on when they can get off of the ship and have also been confined to their cabin for days. She also claims her parents are being given limited water supply and time outdoors.

The captain of the ship initially told passengers they would be docking in Oakland on Sunday, March 8. This has been pushed to Monday, March 9.

Her mother, Judy, has “urgent” chemo appointments to make, but her appointments for Monday have been since been canceled.

Grand Princess passengers that have tested positive for coronavirus will be transported to health care facilities in California when they dock, according to cruise staff.

