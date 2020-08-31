Chesterfield announces free COVID-19 testing dates for September

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testings in September. No appointment is necessary, additional testing dates and locations are pending.

The free walk-up testing events will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Faith and Family Center at 7900 Walmsley Blvd. on the following days:

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Thursday, Sept. 3

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Friday, Sept. 11

Chesterfield Health Department encourages all residents who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms as defined by the Virginia Department of Health or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are strongly encouraged to attend the free walk-up testing event.

