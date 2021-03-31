Chesterfield announces move into COVID vaccination Phase 1c

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Health District is the latest Central Virginia health district to announce their move into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. While members of the first two phases will continue to get first dibs, the rest of the area’s essential workers can now try and get their shots too.

“We are pleased to open up vaccinations to the next group of eligible residents,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of CHD. “The increasing supply of vaccines is allowing us to vaccinate more people every day and we are one step closer to herd immunity.”

The Chickahominy and Richmond-Henrico health districts also announced their expansion to Phase 1c today.

Phase 1c includes employees in the following industries: