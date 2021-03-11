Chesterfield County creates its own COVID-19 vaccination dashboard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County announced on Wednesday that it has created a COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard specific to its health district.

“This vaccination dashboard is a game changer for our residents and health district,” said James Worsley, Ph.D., deputy county administrator for Human Services.

This was made in partnership with the county staff and Virginia Department of Health Chesterfield Health District. The new dashboard has information like an estimated timeline of when the county will reach its goal of vaccinating 75 percent of the population.

“From the first day that COVID-19 vaccines became available, we have striven to be open and transparent about the vaccination process,” Worsley said. “Now, thanks to the hard work of county staff, this new dashboard will allow our residents to more easily understand Chesterfield-specific vaccination data as we move forward.”

The dashboard will use the VDH’s daily data, as well as the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center’s 2020 population estimates for Chesterfield. The county said this data will allow residents to see the vaccination progress specific to Chesterfield, as well as provide a side-by-side comparison to other localities distribution efforts.

In its announcement, the county said the goal of this new dashboard is to give citizens a better way to access and understand the area’s vaccination progress.

“Since receiving our first COVID-19 vaccine shipment from the state, we’ve worked as quickly as supply has allowed to inoculate those at highest risk for contracting the virus, mostly individuals serving in public safety and other essential services,” said Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chief Loy Senter. “As the county continues to partner with the health district in a larger role in the vaccination effort, residents can rely on this dashboard to provide an accurate, up-to-date look at the rollout results.”

You can find the dashboard online here.