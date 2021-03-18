Chesterfield county unofficially opens Phase 1c of vaccinations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is unofficially opening Phase 1c of vaccinations. On Wednesday night, several essential workers received texts saying it was their turn for a shot. The earliest available appointments were at the new mass vaccination center in Petersburg.

A spokesperson for the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at VSU, Dana Potter, said the county hasn’t officially moved into Phase 1c of vaccinations but will reach out to folks if there are open slots.

It’s a move they say will help with efficiency. The CVC is the largest in Virginia.

Phase 1c includes more essential workers, like people in transportation, media, construction, and other industries.

The new eligibility comes on the same day the county officially opened vaccines to the rest of Phase 1b. Potter said if there are open appointments, they want to fill them, even if the appointments are given to people further down on the priority list.

“I think it’s very good. The more people to get vaccinated against it, the better off we are,” said Bruce Robarts. He got his first shot at the VSU center on Thursday after a long few months in limbo.

“I’ve been just kind of anxiously waiting at home,” he said.

8News has questions about the unofficial vaccine expansion, but VDH spokesperson Brookie Crawford said they have nothing else to add.

If you have an appointment at the site, don’t expect to be in and out in 20 minutes. Some frustration is brewing at the new center, as 8News saw hundreds of people waiting hours in line since it opened Wednesday.

“Quite a line it’s been. Some people are waiting all day,” Robarts said.

Some folks saw the line and told 8News they were leaving. They said they either didn’t have time to wait, or they didn’t believe they could physically stand up for that long.

One man said he was going to try and schedule an appointment with his doctor instead.

On Tuesday, VDH announced that some health districts will begin the transition to Phase 1c vaccinations this week, and that all communities across Virginia should be able to open to this group of essential workers “within weeks”.

After the release was sent out, VDH clarified that most of the localities moving into 1c are in the Pittsylvania/Danville, Southside and Eastern Shore health districts. They didn’t identify any in the metro-Richmond area at that time.

When 8News asked why the Richmond and Henrico health district was not included, RHHD spokesperson Cat Long said it’s because they are still working to get through everyone preregistered 1b. Long said 1a and 1b account for about one half of the population.

“We estimate 1c will not happen until sometime in April, based on existing registration and vaccine supply,” she said. “It’s frustrating when people hear they are eligible, but they don’t have access to vaccines–it all comes down to the available supply of doses.”