Chesterfield COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard now includes teens

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County announced that its COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard now includes people ages 15 to 19 as well.

The county said the reason for this was that the state has entered Phase 2 of vaccinations.

Including teenagers increased the county’s goal from 190,000 to 213,000 residents, according to its announcement. Because of this, the vaccine goal did decrease slightly since Chesterfield has a higher youth population.

“However, that number is expected to return to where it was before the calibration soon,” the county said in its announcement. “Additionally, Chesterfield has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents among localities with populations over 200,000.”

You can view the dashboard online here.

