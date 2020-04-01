Chesterfield Health District announces first COVID-19 related death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District announced the first death in the district related to COVID-19, a man in his 60s who was ill.

No additional information is being provided about the patient.

“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19 related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family,” said Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel. “Unfortunately, those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to stay home whenever possible and practice social distancing to minimize contact with others.”

The Virginia Department of Health used the incident to remind everyone on how to lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19 by:

Stay at home to the greatest extent possible

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Avoid contact with sick people

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when you must be out in public

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: