Chesterfield Health District announces upcoming COVID-19 testing events

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District has four free COVID-19 testing events coming up before the end of the month. As people are seeing family or heading out of town for Thanksgiving it is especially helpful to get tested for the coronavirus.

The testing events are for anyone with symptoms or who has been in contact with someone with COVID-19. Tests will be administered at the following locations:

Saturday, November 21, Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle, Smith-Wagner Building, multipurpose room, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday, November 23, Second Baptist Church, 5100 W Hundred Road, 2-3 p.m.

Tuesday, November 24, Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd., 4-5 p.m.

Monday, November 30, Second Baptist Church, 5100 W Hundred Road, 2-3 p.m.

Symptoms that people should get tested for include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell.

No appointment or insurance is necessary to receive a test. Tests will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are pleased to bring this testing event to our community and encourage residents to come get tested. Test results from this community-wide testing event will give us a good indicator of the prevalence of the disease in our community,” said Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel “But test results are only part of the picture and a negative test today is not a vaccine; it doesn’t protect you from a possible exposure tomorrow. We know community transmission of COVID-19 has been widespread since late March, and we know the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including wearing face coverings, washing your hands and watching your social distancing. That’s how we protect ourselves and those around us.”