Chesterfield Health District hoping to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility ‘within the next few weeks’

Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Vanessa Walker Harris, and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, had the opportunity to visit an appointment-only VDH Chesterfield Health District COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Chesterfield fairgrounds on Feb. 6, 2021. Accompanying them were Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel, along with Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey, Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Holland, and Vice Chair Chris Winslow, and other Chesterfield executives. (Photo: Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 15,000 Chesterfield County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they’ve received both doses, officials said during Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

When compared with other localities throughout Virginia, Chesterfield County ranks second only to Henrico County in terms of the percentage of residents who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine out of 200,000 people, according to Chesterfield County Fire & EMS Chief Loy Senter.

(Photo: Chesterfield County)

“VDH is allocating vaccines to localities on a proportional basis, based on population,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said. “The state has been receiving around 130,000 doses per week, some of which are directed to special populations to facilitate access. The rest are directed to health districts.”

During a COVID-19 update before the Board of Supervisors, Dr. Samuel said that Chesterfield County has been receiving approximately 4,525 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week since Jan. 18.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recommended that half of the County’s allocated vaccine doses be given to vulnerable seniors — those residents 75 and older, as well as those who are 65 and older with health conditions — and the other half be given to Phase 1b essential workers, such as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, homeless shelter workers, childcare workers, teachers, and education staff.

“District directors have the discretion to focus vaccination efforts on specific target populations within each of these categories, based on either higher morbidity, mortality risk due to age and underlying risk factors, or impact on critical service due to absenteeism due to illness,” Dr. Samuel said. “We’re hopeful that, within the next few weeks, we’ll be able to expand access to vaccines by adding more eligible populations.”

"We have been told that the state should be getting an increase in allocation very soon," #Cfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in response to questions from the @ChesterfieldVa Board of Supervisors about when more COVID-19 vaccines are coming to the area. — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) February 24, 2021

Chesterfield Health District is still offering vaccines to residents of Chesterfield County, Powhatan County, and the City of Colonial Heights who are in the Phase 1a population.

“The demand from that group has significantly decreased over time,” Dr. Samuel said.

But for senior citizens, Chesterfield Health District is working to administer vaccines through access-controlled Points of Dispensing (PODs) events, such as the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds and other locations.

“We’re looking for other opportunities to reach out to specific populations who we know have much poorer outcomes due to COVID,” Dr. Samuel said.

Chesterfield Health District is also administering vaccines to its senior citizens through partnerships with pharmacies, other Health Districts, and long-term care facilities.

“Walmart is one of seven additional pharmacies statewide that will be receiving federal doses this week,” Dr. Samuel said. “So that’s a new addition.”

Dr. Samuel said Walmart will establish its own vaccination sites away from its retail locations, unlike CVS.

In addition to inappropriately shared links that allowed residents who were not supposed to register to receive their COVID-19 vaccine to do so anyway, last week’s inclement weather prompted the Chesterfield Health District to postpone three large vaccination events at the County Fairgrounds, creating further challenges for the Health District.

These issues came as the Chesterfield Health District saw a recent spike in COVID-19-related deaths, as noted by VDH.

“Upon further investigation, we learned yesterday that 40 deaths that occurred in the District between Jan. 1 of this year and Feb. 16, 2021, were added to the COVID mortality data webpage on the VDH website just this past weekend,” Dr. Samuel said. “Most of these deaths occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 15, 2021, which corresponds to a high point in our District case numbers.”

Dr. Samuel said that these so-called “data dumps” can happen from time to time at the statewide level, meaning Chesterfield Health District was not unique in seeing a spike in coronavirus-related fatalities.

As Chesterfield Health District continues to vaccinate as much of the local population as possible, enlisting additional help to do so, Dr. Samuel maintained that there is no risk to vaccine efficacy being lost, even as appointments are rescheduled.