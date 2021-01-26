Chesterfield Health District launches online pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Local residents in Phase 1a or 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine can now pre-register online to get their shots.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Chesterfield Health District, serving Chesterfield County, Powhatan County, and the City of Colonial Heights, launched an online tool to collect contact information to prepare to administer vaccinations.

According to a release, the online tool does not reserve a vaccine or create an appointment.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work quickly and efficiently to get the vaccine into the arms of our residents,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said. “This new tool will help us expedite the process.”

Chesterfield Health District officials encourage friends and family members to assist those with limited or no computer resources. Although pre-registration via phone is still available by calling 804-318-8207, phone systems have been completely overwhelmed, and, according to a release, they will continue to be that way for the foreseeable future.

“It is critical that as many residents as possible use the online tool,” Dr. Samuel said. “If you are not computer savvy, please ask a friend, a relative, or a neighbor to help you. The tool will gather the contact information for those ready and willing to get their vaccine, so that when a new clinic is open, we can quickly notify individuals to make an appointment. It will be a two-step process.”

Residents are asked to register only once. Chesterfield Health District officials say they will then contact registrants as soon as possible to schedule an appointment.