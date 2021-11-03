Chesterfield Health District offering COVID-19 doses for children at Community Vaccination Center

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Chesterfield Health District will offer the COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 at one of its Community Vaccination Centers (CVC), starting Thursday.

This news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved of Pfizer’s children-sized COVID-19 shot.

“COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool that can protect our children,” said Director of Chesterfield Health District Alexander Samuel, MD, MPH. “We are excited to offer Kid Pods in our CVC to help children feel comfortable when getting the vaccine.”

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the vaccination center located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian. Parents will need to make an appointment online here or call 877-829-4682.

The VDH added it is planning to expand vaccine eligibility and availability for children to pediatric offices, school-based clinics, mobile vaccine units, retail pharmacies and more.