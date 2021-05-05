Chesterfield Health District to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Chesterfield Health District (CHD) will start offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

According to a release, starting May 6, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the Community Vaccination Clinic at Virginia State University (VSU).

“We are very excited to be able to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the VSU clinic,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of CHD. “It’s never been easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The J&J vaccine is very convenient – one dose and you’re done! And right now there is little to no wait at the VSU clinic. You can stop by on your way to or from work or even pop over during your lunch hour. No pre-registration needed.”

The clinic at VSU is located in the university’s Multi-Purpose Center and is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. VSU will continue to offer vaccines through May 29.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccines is available to people 18 and older. Walk-ins are not only welcomed but encouraged and registering can be done on-site.

However, for individuals that wish to schedule an appointment in advance, please visit vaccinate.virgina.gov or vaccinefinder.org.