Chesterfield Health Districts expands vaccine opportunities to all of Phase1b

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Frontline essential workers and high-risk adults are now all eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights. The Chesterfield Health District announced their expansion of Phase 1b on Wednesday.

Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan is broken into multiple tiers, now people qualifying for all of those tiers can get their vaccine in the Chesterfield area.

A release from Chesterfield County explains that access to COVID-19 vaccines has increased and so have efforts to vaccinate residents. “VDH’s Chesterfield Health District is now ready to accept all qualifying residents who fall within the Phase 1b category and are seeking a vaccine.”

The health district is already talking with the Virginia Department of Health and community partners about when they will open up vaccines to Phase 1c.

“The Chesterfield Health District continues to make strides in our efforts to get as many people who would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, VDH Chesterfield Health District director. “Transitioning to vaccinate all eligible residents within Phase 1b of our health district means we are making significant progress in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our families and friends.”