Chesterfield man once skeptical of COVID-19 wins battle against virus: ‘Take the precautions’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County man once skeptical of the coronavirus has changed his perspective after battling the illness.

In an 8News report back in March, Beers wasn’t overly concerned about being diagnosed with the virus. He spoke out against the coronavirus pandemic during his “Civil Disagreement” podcast.

“I believe the media is hyping it up too much,” Beers said.

Two weeks later on April 1, Beers was admitted to Johnston-Willis Hospital. Days later on April 3, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The illness caused Beers to spend nearly a week at the hospital unconscious and on a ventilator.

“It’s a really scary thing to wake up and you’re totally immobile and you have these things going down your throat, you can’t speak,” Beers said.

Beers recorded a video to send love to his family from his hospital bed — a family worried, scared and unsure if their loved one would make it. While dealing with his diagnosis, Beers’ wife also tested positive for COVID-19. Her symptoms included a fever, however, she was able to remain quarantined at home.

VIDEO: COVID-19 survivor Kevin Beers speaks with 8News about his recovery

After two weeks in the hospital, Beers was released. He weighed 40 pounds lighter, losing most of his muscle mass in the process.

“Even though I’m 60, I’ve always felt immortal and indestructible and this one put me pretty close to death,” Beers said, who always considered himself an active and healthy man. He says the nurse told him his natural energy is part of the reason why he was able to make it out of the hospital alive.

“She just said I seemed like the kind of person who didn’t want to lay around and she thinks my will to get up even though I was unconscious really helped pull me through,” Beers said.

He told 8News he still has no idea how he contracted the coronavirus but knows all too well how dangerous it can be.

“The real message is take the precautions,” he said. “Don’t live in fear, but take the precautions. Do what you have to do. If you have older folks living at home, don’t go out socializing then bring it home with you.”

Beers says he continues to recover and is now able to walk a mile each day. He gives credit to his home health nurse as well as his physical therapist who he says are ‘amazing people’. He told 8News he is thankful he beat the odds and can now play soccer with his grandchildren once again.

“I missed my grandkids,” Beers said. “We were in quarantine for 21 days and the 15 days in the hospital so I didn’t see them for a month and a half.”

Beers also thanked the staff at Johnston-Willis Hospital for the care he received.

“I wouldn’t say I enjoyed my stay at the hospital,” said Beers, “but under the conditions, it was probably the best it could be because of the people that worked there.”

LATEST HEADLINES: