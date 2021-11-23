Chesterfield offering adult booster shots for all COVID-19 vaccines

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District announced that it is offering all three COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for any adult.

This follows the CDC and Food and Drug Administration’s decision to open up booster shots for all adults.

The Health District said these vaccines can be given to anyone 18 years old and up at least six months from the date of their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Boosters will be offered at the Community Vaccination Center located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

This week, the clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. It will reopen with normal hours starting Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The health department strongly suggests people make an appointment to reduce wait times, but walk-ins will be accepted. You can make an appointment by calling 877-829-4682 or online here.