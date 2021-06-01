Chesterfield offering COVID-19 vaccination events this week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is holding multiple COVID-19 vaccination events this week for people who are 12-years-old and up.

Here is where you can get vaccinate:

Wednesday, June 2 9 to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Home of Virginia Baptist on 6900 Hickory Road 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church on 4400 Beulah Road

Thursday, June 3 9 to 11 a.m. at Rockwood Par on 3401 Courthouse Road 1 to 4 p.m. at Falling Creek Apartments on 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway



Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian to get the vaccine. Walk-ups are welcome, and no registration is required.

These events will all be administering the Pfizer vaccine, and attendees will be given appointment card for the next clinic.