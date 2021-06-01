Chesterfield offering COVID-19 vaccination events this week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is holding multiple COVID-19 vaccination events this week for people who are 12-years-old and up.

Here is where you can get vaccinate:

  • Wednesday, June 2
    • 9 to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Home of Virginia Baptist on 6900 Hickory Road
    • 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church on 4400 Beulah Road
  • Thursday, June 3
    • 9 to 11 a.m. at Rockwood Par on 3401 Courthouse Road
    • 1 to 4 p.m. at Falling Creek Apartments on 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway

Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian to get the vaccine. Walk-ups are welcome, and no registration is required.

These events will all be administering the Pfizer vaccine, and attendees will be given appointment card for the next clinic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events