Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico among top 12 counties with highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, White House report says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ABC News has obtained the most recent weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing for state governors. According to the weekly briefing, Virginia is in the “orange zone” for coronavirus cases.

According to the report, last week Virginia reported 51 to 100 new cases per 100,000 population — the 34th highest rate in the country.

In regards to test positivity, the Commonwealth is in the “yellow zone.”

At a local level, Chesterfield County, Richmond City and Henrico County are continuing to see an increase in cases and are among the top 12 counties with the highest number of new cases in the last three weeks.

The only area in the “red zone” in close proximity to the Richmond-region is Dinwiddie County. Areas in Southwest Virginia are taking the hardest hit with community spread of the virus, the report details.

“Virginia has made steady progress but to sustain the gains and decrease community spread, mitigation efforts must continue statewide,” the task force recommended.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommends that the state continues to strengthen mitigation in university towns to decrease the spread from universities to local communities.

The task force also recommends that Virginia increases surveillance for silent “asymptomatic” community spread among college students; K-12 teachers; staff working at nursing homes, assisted living, and other congregate living settings; prison staff; and first responders.

The report said Virginia continues to have high numbers of staff members at long-term care facilities test positive for COVID-19 — illustrating ongoing community spread.

To combat those silent spreads, the force recommends that individuals are repeatedly tested and that assisted living facilities have full testing capacity and can isolate positive staff and residents.

