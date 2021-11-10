Chesterfield schools not offering school-based vaccine clinics, other local districts are

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After 5-11 year old kids were approved to receive Pfizer vaccines, Chesterfield County Public Schools are not offering school-based vaccine clinics in their buildings, unlike several other local school districts.

Richmond Public Schools, Henrico and Hanover County schools are among Central Virginia districts that are opting to use several of their facilities to help vaccinate Virginia‘s youngest students.

But not Chesterfield.

Aside from pharmacies and doctors offices, pediatric doses are offered at a clinic in the Rockwood Shopping Center off of Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

Chesterfield schools parent Kathy Heith told 8News she hoped schools would have opened their doors for clinics.

“By Chesterfield not having school-based clinics…” “it also makes it difficult for working parents, and especially working parents with you or means to find a reliable place to get their kids vaccinated,” Heith said.

Therefore she decided to take her 10-year-old twins to Walgreens for vaccines.

With roughly 30,000 elementary students in the county, the Chesterfield Health District says they “anticipate having enough vaccine to meet initial demand“ and “expect to have around 16,000 to 17,000 doses for kids primarily through primary care doctors, and pharmacies.”

In addition, the Rockwood vaccine center will have a “steady supply.”

With just shy of 5% of all 5 to 11-year-olds in Virginia reportedly with a first dose, infectious disease specialists like Dr. Melissa Viray in Richmond are promoting the benefits of shots, especially for the young, and unvaccinated.

“We are depending on vaccination as the way out of this pandemic,” Viray said during a virtual briefing late last week.

Richmond first grader Erica Crawley told 8News she rolled up her sleeve Tuesday night, “to keep my friends safe that cannot get it and that are younger than me–and are like not five.”