Chickahominy Health District opens new call center for COVID-19 questions

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine? Residents in Charles City, Goochland, Hanover and New Kent counties can now dial a local number to get their questions answered.

For general questions about the coronavirus or local COVID-19 resources calls can be made to 804-365-3340. Calls will be answered and messages will be checked between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Officials say the call center can help people figure out what vaccination phase they’re in and get them signed up for alerts and other notifications.

Questions can also be sent to chickahominycovid19@vdh.virginia.gov.

The Chickahominy Health District entered Phase 1b of their vaccination rollout on Monday, Jan. 18 along with the other Richmond area health districts.