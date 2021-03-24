Chickahominy Health District partners with organizations to get people without transportation, living in rural areas vaccinated

Volunteers fill syringes with COVID-19 vaccine doses at vaccine event geared toward helping those in rural communities get vaccinated. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – The Chickahominy Health District is partnering with several organizations like Charles City Public Schools to make sure people living in rural communities and those who can’t get to mass vaccination clinics get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health district vaccinated hundreds of people with second doses of Moderna on Wednesday at Charles City High School.

“We want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Jimmy Johnson, director of fire and emergency services with the Charles City County Fire Department.

When David Hunter called to get a vaccine appointment, he knew he wouldn’t be able to make it to one of Charles City County’s clinics without a ride.

“I live alone and I’m totally blind, so I’d have to get rides,” Hunter said.

That’s when Johnson got involved and worked to make sure someone picked up Hunter for his first vaccine dose at the Charles City Social Center.

“I got with my guys, and we decided, hey, this is an important thing that needs to be done, so we’ll go pick him up,” Johnson said.

Medical Reserve Corps volunteer Linda Adcock is part of one of the many groups helping. Since the start of vaccinations, she said she has administered around 500 vaccinations.

“We’re very happy to be able to help them get this,” Adcock said.

County Administrator Michelle Johnson receives a vaccine dose at Wednesday’s Charles City High School vaccine event. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

Hunter was able to get a ride from his cousin for his second dose at Charles City High School recently.

It’s very important. I didn’t want to come down [with it] because I understand it’s a terrible virus,” he told 8News.

Chickahominy Health District Director Dr. Tom Franck said things like the Charles City County Fire Department picking up Hunter to make sure he has access to the vaccine is happening all over Virginia.

“Even further than that, we’re actually going out to people’s homes and doing house calls,” he said.

The next clinic at Charles City High School is scheduled for April 7, and there are already 250 people on the waitlist.

As of March 23, 2,892 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Charles City County and 2,085 people have received at least one dose. This means 29.9% of the entire population of Charles City County has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccination should pre-register with their age, medical conditions and contact information at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).