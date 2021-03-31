Chickahominy Health District to open COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1c tomorrow

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting tomorrow, the rest of the essential workers living in the Chickahominy Health District will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1c.

The health district encompasses Charles City, Goochland, Hanover and New Kent counties.

According to a release from CHD, 35% of the area’s population have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We are encouraged by these numbers and by the progress made over the course of the last couple months. Between one-half and three-quarters of our highest risk population has now received a vaccine and it’s now time to open our clinics to people in Phase 1c,” said CHD Director Dr. Tom Franck. “We could only have achieved this milestone through the tremendous efforts of our county partners and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers working in conjunction with our public health staff.”

Vaccinations will be available to this new group as well as anyone in Phases 1a and 1b who have yet to be vaccinated. The release explains that the overlap will help keep the administration of vaccines quick and efficient.

Phase 1c includes employees in the following industries: